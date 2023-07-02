Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $11.55 Million in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 130,620 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,552,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on NetEase from $116.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. Benchmark lifted their price target on NetEase from $104.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NetEase in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on NetEase from $115.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

NetEase Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $96.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.09 and a 12-month high of $101.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.45 and a 200-day moving average of $86.72. The stock has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.51.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.39. NetEase had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NetEase Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 36.93%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Featured Stories

