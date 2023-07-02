Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $9.13 Million in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 387,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,128,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KSS. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 13,314 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth $1,183,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 92,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen upgraded Kohl’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Kohl's Stock Performance

Shares of KSS stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.17. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $17.89 and a one year high of $36.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.60, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.66.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.57. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl's Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -465.12%.

Kohl's Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

