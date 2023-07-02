Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $9.89 Million in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 174,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,894,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,509 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the first quarter worth $3,389,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the first quarter worth $56,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 38.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 228,370 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,935,000 after purchasing an additional 63,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the first quarter worth $509,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Globus Medical

In related news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 43,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $2,475,781.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,800 shares in the company, valued at $615,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Globus Medical Trading Up 1.2 %

GMED stock opened at $59.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.81. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.92 and a 12-month high of $80.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on GMED shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

