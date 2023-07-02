Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 77.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 249,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835,096 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $10,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 55.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,679 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $82,232,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 41.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,306,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,757,000 after purchasing an additional 974,376 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,012,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,388,000 after purchasing an additional 875,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,413,000 after purchasing an additional 702,695 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Dynatrace stock opened at $51.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 139.11, a P/E/G ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.10. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.54 and a 1-year high of $52.99.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $314.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.51 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 9.32%. On average, research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 4,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $224,284.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 4,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $224,284.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 30,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $1,591,571.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,014,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,523,714.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,205,907 shares of company stock valued at $943,831,523. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on DT shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.23.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

