Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 117,297 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 109.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,297 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $9,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HGV. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 120.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,310 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,554,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 295.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 989,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,442,000 after purchasing an additional 739,255 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 201.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 944,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,388,000 after purchasing an additional 631,134 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,866,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,091,000 after purchasing an additional 455,826 shares during the period.

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $45.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 2.04. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $51.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.43.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $934.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.73 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.80.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

