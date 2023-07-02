Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 117,678 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 152.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 194,978 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 117,678 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $10,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 182,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,545,000 after purchasing an additional 30,177 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 9,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total transaction of $128,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,178,191.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

TRMB opened at $52.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $45.43 and a one year high of $72.24.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $915.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.43 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRMB shares. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

