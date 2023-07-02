Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 379,443 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 84.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 830,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 379,443 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $11,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter worth $1,686,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 23.7% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 111,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 9,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

PRDO opened at $12.27 on Friday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.36. The company has a market capitalization of $828.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.19.

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $134,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 168,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,470.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 11,671 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $140,168.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,401.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Robert Kline sold 10,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $134,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,470.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

