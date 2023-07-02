Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 50,318 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,318 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Loews were worth $11,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Loews by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Loews in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Loews by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Loews by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Loews in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 55.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

Insider Activity at Loews

In related news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $26,686.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,339.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 34,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,394.28. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 243,918,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,495,753,394.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann E. Berman sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $26,686.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,339.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 259,796 shares of company stock valued at $14,119,786. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Loews Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:L opened at $59.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $49.36 and a 1-year high of $63.24.

Loews (NYSE:L – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 7.68%.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Loews in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Loews Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.