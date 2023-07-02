Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 52,443 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 52,443 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $10,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,574,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,964,845,000 after purchasing an additional 818,403 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,374,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,675,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,684 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,401,774 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $499,756,000 after purchasing an additional 98,144 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $447,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,331 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $311,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315,989 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

WBA stock opened at $28.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day moving average of $34.49. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.14 and a 12-month high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -50.00%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

