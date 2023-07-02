Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 227,513 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,430,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AtriCure by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,259,364 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $279,713,000 after acquiring an additional 25,066 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 1.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,048,823 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $158,309,000 after purchasing an additional 46,474 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 17.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,865,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $188,171,000 after purchasing an additional 427,792 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,375,954 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $61,065,000 after purchasing an additional 13,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 35.8% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,364,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,627,000 after purchasing an additional 359,823 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATRC. StockNews.com began coverage on AtriCure in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

AtriCure Stock Down 0.5 %

In related news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $66,876.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,205.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $66,876.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,205.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Karen Prange sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total transaction of $34,145.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,944.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,448 shares of company stock worth $303,906 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATRC opened at $49.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.03. AtriCure, Inc. has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $52.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.76.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $93.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.53 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 10.81%. AtriCure’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

