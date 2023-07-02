Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 192,899 East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 192,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,706,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1,681.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EWBC opened at $52.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.40. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $80.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.98 and a 200 day moving average of $60.39.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $659.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.68 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 40.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

In other East West Bancorp news, COO Parker Shi bought 4,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.94 per share, for a total transaction of $200,473.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,473.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Dominic Ng purchased 11,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.09 per share, with a total value of $500,871.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 889,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,443,642.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Parker Shi purchased 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.94 per share, with a total value of $200,473.20. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,473.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 23,030 shares of company stock worth $976,542 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.88.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

