Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stock Position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) by 105.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 234,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 120,609 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $9,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,275,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,822,000 after purchasing an additional 131,134 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,431,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,824,000 after purchasing an additional 19,776 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,028,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,679,000 after purchasing an additional 14,417 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,198,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,005,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,618,000 after purchasing an additional 27,731 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

PDFS stock opened at $45.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,503.83 and a beta of 1.41. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $20.16 and a one year high of $45.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.09.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.00 million. PDF Solutions had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 3.34%. Research analysts forecast that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

