Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 89.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,193 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 759,985 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $10,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 341.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 257.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. 78.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

SWKS opened at $110.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.11 and its 200 day moving average is $106.48. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.46.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

