Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 1,425,750 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 78.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,425,750 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $8,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 35,183 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wendy's

Wendy's Trading Down 0.4 %

In other Wendy’s news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $12,033,648.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,176,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,338,503.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Wendy’s news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $12,033,648.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,176,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,338,503.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $10,099,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,732,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,874,613.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $21.75 on Friday. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.38 and a 200 day moving average of $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 44.37%. The company had revenue of $528.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendy's Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 119.05%.

About Wendy's

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

