Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 165,798 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 719,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 165,798 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $11,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,014,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,151,000 after acquiring an additional 105,120 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,971,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,508,000 after acquiring an additional 148,301 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 12,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,698 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 11,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ATEN opened at $14.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.08. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $19.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.04.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $57.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.34 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 16.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 47,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $656,550.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,609,068.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 2,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $38,115.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,929.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 47,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $656,550.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,599 shares in the company, valued at $7,609,068.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,903 shares of company stock worth $1,029,053. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on A10 Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on A10 Networks in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A10 Networks Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

