Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 208,874 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 54.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 208,874 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $9,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $51.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.55.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

See Also

