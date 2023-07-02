Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 335,503 Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335,503 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $9,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $455,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 19,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 139,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 9,977 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $1,478,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 286,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 37,773 shares during the period. 78.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average of $17.43. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

NextGen Healthcare ( NASDAQ:NXGN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. NextGen Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $178.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.61 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

