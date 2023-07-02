Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 42,723 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,723 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $9,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 554.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of MDU Resources Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

MDU opened at $20.94 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $32.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.36 and a 200-day moving average of $28.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. MDU Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th were issued a $0.2225 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 12th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 48.37%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

