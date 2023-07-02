Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 590,720 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 71.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 239,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 590,720 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $10,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MOS stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.59. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $63.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mosaic from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Mosaic from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Mosaic from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.53.

Mosaic Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.