Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 69,152 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 69,152 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $10,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $72,490,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 185.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $314,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 123,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,996,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $340,000. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $125.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.71. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $107.54 and a one year high of $135.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $566.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.91.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

