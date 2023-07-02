Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 97,575 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 359,942 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 97,575 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $9,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 951.4% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

NYSE:TPH opened at $32.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.25. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.59 and a twelve month high of $33.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $768.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.76 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TPH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tri Pointe Homes

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 19,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $557,782.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,383,549.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 21,413 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $706,843.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,423.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 19,076 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $557,782.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,383,549.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Featured Articles

