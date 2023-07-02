Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $10.82 Million Position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 276,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,818,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth $283,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOCN. Oppenheimer cut shares of DigitalOcean from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut shares of DigitalOcean from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.08.

In related news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 5,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $205,205.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 154,573 shares in the company, valued at $5,410,055. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 5,863 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $205,205.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 154,573 shares in the company, valued at $5,410,055. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 21,499 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $731,610.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,034.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,493 shares of company stock worth $1,549,214. 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DOCN stock opened at $40.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -93.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.27 and its 200 day moving average is $33.43. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $53.88.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $165.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.13 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 65.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

