Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 195,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 120,255 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $11,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 62,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 340.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 17,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 13,208 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 963,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,228,000 after buying an additional 154,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 24,910 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $1,597,478.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $1,938,466.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,071.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Edward Hill sold 24,910 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $1,597,478.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,602 shares of company stock valued at $3,605,171 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

BERY opened at $64.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.93. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.52 and a 12-month high of $66.21.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.54%.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

