Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 308,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,740,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 118,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,047,000 after buying an additional 7,981 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 35,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,556,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 18,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.9 %
JNJ opened at $165.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $181.04.
Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 99.58%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.57.
Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson
In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Johnson & Johnson
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.