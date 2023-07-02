Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 308,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,740,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 118,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,047,000 after buying an additional 7,981 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 35,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,556,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 18,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.9 %

JNJ opened at $165.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 99.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.57.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

