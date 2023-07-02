Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Short Interest Update

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, an increase of 118.8% from the May 31st total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Performance

ARGGY opened at $4.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average is $2.71. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $7.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARGGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 132 ($1.68) to GBX 280 ($3.56) in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 250 ($3.18) to GBX 300 ($3.81) in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.00.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers. It has strategic technology agreement with Mercedes-Benz AG.

Further Reading

