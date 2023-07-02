ATI (NYSE:ATI) Sets New 12-Month High at $43.89

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.89 and last traded at $43.49, with a volume of 70603 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.19.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ATI in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on ATI from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ATI from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on ATI from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ATI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49 and a beta of 1.19.

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 7,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $281,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,946,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ATI by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,354,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,970,000 after purchasing an additional 527,117 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ATI by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,941,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,827 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in ATI by 1.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,409,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,157,000 after buying an additional 78,421 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in ATI by 1.3% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,595,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,865,000 after buying an additional 46,960 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ATI by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,357,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,010,000 after buying an additional 101,022 shares during the period.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

