Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL) Short Interest Update

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Up 3.3 %

ATLCL opened at $23.49 on Friday. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52-week low of $19.01 and a 52-week high of $25.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.98.

Get Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 alerts:

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.3828 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.