Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,700 shares, a decline of 35.1% from the May 31st total of 269,300 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 295,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATLX. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlas Lithium in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Atlas Lithium from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Atlas Lithium in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:ATLX opened at $21.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.65. Atlas Lithium has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

Atlas Lithium ( NASDAQ:ATLX Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.33). Atlas Lithium had a negative return on equity of 213.75% and a negative net margin of 68,425.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas Lithium will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. It operates Minas Gerais Lithium Project, which consists of 57 mineral rights covering an area of 58,774 acres and located in northeastern Minas Gerais in Brazil; and Northeastern Brazil Lithium Project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres, which is located in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil.

