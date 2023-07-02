Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Holdings Raised by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 46,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $1,431,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 217,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,931,692.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $45,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,584 shares of the company's stock, valued at $303,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

NYSE:ATO opened at $116.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.75. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $97.71 and a 1 year high of $121.92.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 50.86%.

About Atmos Energy

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

