AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Short Interest Update

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,400 shares, an increase of 49.5% from the May 31st total of 108,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 234,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of AudioCodes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in AudioCodes by 460.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 447,529 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 367,742 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in AudioCodes during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,208,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in AudioCodes by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 843,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,691,000 after acquiring an additional 160,181 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in AudioCodes by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,160,758 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,871,000 after purchasing an additional 148,334 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 12.3% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,629 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,784,000 after purchasing an additional 136,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AUDC shares. Bank of America lowered shares of AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on AudioCodes from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays cut their price target on AudioCodes from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AudioCodes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

AudioCodes Price Performance

AudioCodes stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. AudioCodes has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $24.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.33 million, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.84.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.22). AudioCodes had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $59.21 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that AudioCodes will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

