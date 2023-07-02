Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Gap Up to $9.16

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.16, but opened at $10.37. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $9.97, with a volume of 1,882,306 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AUPH shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.08. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.18.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Free Report ) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.12 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 65.90% and a negative return on equity of 23.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, Director David R.W. Jayne sold 8,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $98,333.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3,036.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 39.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. The company also offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

