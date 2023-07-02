Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Short Interest Update

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,500 shares, a growth of 88.3% from the May 31st total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.3 days.

Austal stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. Austal has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.28.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Austal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Austal Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and support of vessels for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: USA Shipbuilding, USA Support, Australasia Shipbuilding, and Australasia Support. The company designs, constructs, and supports passenger ferries, vehicle passenger ferries, and offshore and windfarm vessels; naval and other defense vessels; and patrol boats for government law enforcement and border protection agencies.

