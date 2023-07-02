Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Short Interest Update

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the May 31st total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 146.5 days.

Austevoll Seafood ASA Stock Performance

Austevoll Seafood ASA stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $13.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.66.

Austevoll Seafood ASA Company Profile

Austevoll Seafood ASA, a seafood company, engages in the salmon and trout, white fish, and pelagic businesses in Norway, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Eastern Europe, Africa, North America, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company is involved in the ownership and operation of fishing vessels, as well as farming, aquaculture, processing, sale, and distribution of salmon and trout.

