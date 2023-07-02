Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Short Interest Update

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the May 31st total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 146.5 days.
Austevoll Seafood ASA Stock Performance
Austevoll Seafood ASA stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $13.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.66.
Austevoll Seafood ASA Company Profile
