AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.14.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on AutoNation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.
In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 31,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $4,201,235.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,199,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,930,016.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 31,477 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $4,201,235.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,199,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,930,016.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 17,637 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $2,381,171.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,267,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,202,842.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 328,767 shares of company stock valued at $46,677,002. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of AN opened at $164.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.14. AutoNation has a 52-week low of $94.92 and a 52-week high of $166.27.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.47. AutoNation had a return on equity of 61.01% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AutoNation will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
