Avantium (OTCMKTS:AVTXF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in June

Avantium (OTCMKTS:AVTXF – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of AVTXF opened at C$4.47 on Friday. Avantium has a 12 month low of C$2.74 and a 12 month high of C$5.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.36.

Avantium N.V., a chemical technology company, develops and commercializes renewable chemistry solutions in the Netherlands. The company operates through three segments: Avantium R&D Solutions, Avantium Renewable Chemistries, and Avantium Renewable Polymers. It offers furandicarboxylic acid, a building block for polyethylene furanoate (PEF); and PEF, a plant-based recyclable plastic for use as packaging material.

