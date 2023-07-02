Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,600 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the May 31st total of 195,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 244,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Avenue Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATXI opened at $1.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.17. Avenue Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of -0.44.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avenue Therapeutics

Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Avenue Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $362,000. Sabby Management LLC increased its stake in Avenue Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 279,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 15,898 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of rare and neurologic diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes AJ201, which in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of spinal and bulbar muscular atrophy; intravenous (IV) Tramadol for the treatment of post-operative acute pain; and BAER-101 for the treatment of epilepsy and panic disorders.

See Also

