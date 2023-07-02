Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,600 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the May 31st total of 195,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 244,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Avenue Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ATXI opened at $1.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.17. Avenue Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of -0.44.
Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avenue Therapeutics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $362,000. Sabby Management LLC increased its stake in Avenue Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 279,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 15,898 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.77% of the company’s stock.
About Avenue Therapeutics
Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of rare and neurologic diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes AJ201, which in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of spinal and bulbar muscular atrophy; intravenous (IV) Tramadol for the treatment of post-operative acute pain; and BAER-101 for the treatment of epilepsy and panic disorders.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Avenue Therapeutics
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Avenue Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avenue Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.