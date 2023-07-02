Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) CFO Sells $87,426.80 in Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 6,884 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $87,426.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,490.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Avid Bioservices Trading Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ CDMO opened at $13.97 on Friday. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.34 and a 1-year high of $21.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average of $16.45. The firm has a market cap of $876.34 million, a PE ratio of 1,398.40 and a beta of 1.84.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $39.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,432,000 after purchasing an additional 17,220 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 11,881 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens dropped their price target on Avid Bioservices from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Avid Bioservices from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

