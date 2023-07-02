Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) CFO Sells $87,426.80 in Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 6,884 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $87,426.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,490.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Avid Bioservices Trading Up 4.6 %
NASDAQ CDMO opened at $13.97 on Friday. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.34 and a 1-year high of $21.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average of $16.45. The firm has a market cap of $876.34 million, a PE ratio of 1,398.40 and a beta of 1.84.
Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $39.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens dropped their price target on Avid Bioservices from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Avid Bioservices from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.
About Avid Bioservices
Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.
