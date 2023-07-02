Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Insider Sells $35,026.60 in Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) insider Richard A. Richieri sold 2,758 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $35,026.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,163 shares in the company, valued at $217,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Avid Bioservices Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of CDMO stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.28 and its 200-day moving average is $16.45. The stock has a market cap of $876.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,398.40 and a beta of 1.84. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $21.05.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $39.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 0.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDMO. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,607,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965,560 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,126,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,535,000 after purchasing an additional 683,470 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,403,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,691,000 after purchasing an additional 677,944 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 3,302,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,482,000 after purchasing an additional 618,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,836,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,292,000 after purchasing an additional 396,417 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDMO. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

