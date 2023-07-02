Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Insider Sells $35,026.60 in Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) insider Richard A. Richieri sold 2,758 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $35,026.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,163 shares in the company, valued at $217,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Avid Bioservices Stock Up 4.6 %
Shares of CDMO stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.28 and its 200-day moving average is $16.45. The stock has a market cap of $876.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,398.40 and a beta of 1.84. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $21.05.
Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $39.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 0.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have issued reports on CDMO. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.
Avid Bioservices Company Profile
Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Avid Bioservices
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.