Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Hits New 1-Year High at $185.36

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $185.36 and last traded at $184.60, with a volume of 85426 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $179.03.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACLS. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $254.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mary G. Puma sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $2,145,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,058 shares in the company, valued at $47,823,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Russell Low sold 8,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $1,086,484.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,315,211.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary G. Puma sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total value of $2,145,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 263,058 shares in the company, valued at $47,823,944.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,181 shares of company stock worth $17,592,020. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,478,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $647,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

