AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Sets New 1-Year High at $30.32

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.32 and last traded at $30.26, with a volume of 263447 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upgraded AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on AZEK from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AZEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.13.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 336.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Activity

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $377.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.45 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 1.02%. On average, analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $170,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,463,552.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 40,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $1,013,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,244,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,530,562. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,000,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $170,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,326,090 shares in the company, valued at $178,463,552.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,981,250 shares of company stock valued at $298,499,225. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AZEK

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in AZEK by 35.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in AZEK during the first quarter worth about $1,468,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in AZEK by 155.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,910 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AZEK during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in AZEK by 113.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,989,000 after purchasing an additional 384,936 shares during the period.

AZEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.