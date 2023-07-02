Bailador Technology Investments Limited (ASX:BTI) Insider Buys A$45,400.00 in Stock

Bailador Technology Investments Limited (ASX:BTI – Free Report) insider Jolanta Masojada purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.14 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of A$45,400.00 ($30,266.67).
Bailador Technology Investments Stock Performance
Bailador Technology Investments Company Profile
Bailador Technology Investments Limited is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in mid venture, late venture and PIPESs and expansion capital in companies which have advanced through the start-up phase. The firm prefers to invest in the Internet with a focus on e-commerce and subscription-based internet businesses, software, high value data, online education, telecommunications applications and services, and new media and marketing.
