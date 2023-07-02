Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Balchem were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Balchem during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Balchem in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Balchem by 3,881.3% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BCPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Balchem in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Balchem from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

Balchem Trading Up 0.1 %

BCPC opened at $134.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.38. Balchem Co. has a 1-year low of $116.68 and a 1-year high of $143.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.08). Balchem had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $232.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Balchem

In other news, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $299,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,072.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.