Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Shares Gap Up to $19.18

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.18, but opened at $20.39. Bausch + Lomb shares last traded at $20.77, with a volume of 454,826 shares traded.

BLCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion and a PE ratio of -66.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.30.

Bausch + Lomb ( NYSE:BLCO Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.41 million. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

