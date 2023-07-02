Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Senior Officer Buys C$50,274.00 in Stock

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) Senior Officer Nicole Marie Frechette acquired 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.99 per share, with a total value of C$50,274.00.

Baytex Energy Stock Performance

TSE BTE opened at C$4.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.86, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.91. Baytex Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.02). Baytex Energy had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The company had revenue of C$555.34 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baytex Energy Corp. will post 0.8537549 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Baytex Energy Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BTE. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Baytex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baytex Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$7.48.

(Free Report)

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

Featured Articles

