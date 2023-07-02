Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BECN. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $82.98 on Friday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $50.42 and a 12-month high of $84.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 10,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $745,956.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,533.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 8,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $628,172.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 10,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $745,956.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,533.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,910 shares of company stock worth $1,558,209 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Beacon Roofing Supply

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

