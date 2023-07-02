Belden (NYSE:BDC) Sets New 12-Month High at $96.58

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $96.58 and last traded at $96.24, with a volume of 42898 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.80.

Belden Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Belden Announces Dividend

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.13. Belden had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The business had revenue of $641.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.12%.

Insider Activity at Belden

In related news, CEO Ashish Chand sold 26,371 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $2,500,234.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,682 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,110.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 829 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total value of $78,207.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,025.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ashish Chand sold 26,371 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $2,500,234.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,110.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,421 shares of company stock worth $3,241,593. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Belden in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,091,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Belden by 1,283.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 488,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 453,414 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,822,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Belden by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,317,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,382,000 after buying an additional 392,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,070,000.

About Belden

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

