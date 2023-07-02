Bellevue Gold Limited (ASX:BGL) Insider Acquires A$31,075.00 in Stock

Bellevue Gold Limited (ASX:BGL – Free Report) insider Shannon Coates bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.24 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,075.00 ($20,716.67).

Bellevue Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a current ratio of 4.00.

About Bellevue Gold

Bellevue Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Bellevue gold project covering an area of approximately 2,700 km2 located to north-west of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia; the Yandal gold project covering an area of 867 km2 in Western Australia; and the Kathleen Valley gold project located in Western Australia.

