Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLACW) Short Interest Update

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLACW – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 203.7% from the May 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLACW. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $25,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Stock Down 12.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLACW opened at $0.08 on Friday. Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05.

About Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

