Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $54.34

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $54.34 and last traded at $54.27, with a volume of 252265 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.70.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 106.34, a PEG ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.65.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The firm had revenue of $314.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.37 million. On average, research analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David R. Shaman sold 6,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $290,752.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 568,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,624,394.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $1,504,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 476,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,459,210.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David R. Shaman sold 6,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $290,752.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 568,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,624,394.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,868 shares of company stock worth $10,923,170 in the last 90 days. 21.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bentley Systems by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,061,000 after buying an additional 353,032 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bentley Systems by 4.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,629,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,931,000 after buying an additional 495,852 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Bentley Systems by 34.5% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,248,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,634,000 after buying an additional 1,345,513 shares during the period. Siemens Pension Trust E V acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $117,278,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bentley Systems by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,938,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,162,000 after buying an additional 84,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

