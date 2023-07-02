BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Stock Price Up 5%

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Free Report) rose 5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.69 and last traded at $4.59. Approximately 673,371 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 2,183,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

BGC Partners Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 1.64.

BGC Partners Announces Dividend

BGC Partners ( NASDAQ:BGCP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 47.88%. The company had revenue of $532.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BGC Partners

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 898.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,890,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,859 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,442,000. Phase 2 Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,824,000. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 19,853,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,149 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 290.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,915,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,003 shares during the period. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

